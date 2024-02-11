Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 80 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMP opened at $396.94 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $402.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,474.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,474.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,538 shares of company stock worth $18,523,263 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

