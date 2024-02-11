Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,688 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $61,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $209.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.07. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

