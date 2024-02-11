Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Baidu by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. Nomura raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $105.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.98. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.51 and a fifty-two week high of $160.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Baidu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.