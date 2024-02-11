Seascape Capital Management Has $571,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Seascape Capital Management cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 492,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,370,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.67. 1,482,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,238. The firm has a market cap of $233.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.20. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $375.73.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.63.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

