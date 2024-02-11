Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lowered by Little Harbor Advisors LLC

Little Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.0% of Little Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Little Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,548,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $4.26 on Friday, reaching $437.05. 36,943,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,375,080. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $410.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $437.85.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.