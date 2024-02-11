Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $457.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $429.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $430.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.88. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $463.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

