NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Acquired by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 232.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NatWest Group by 225.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.00.

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.42. 1,560,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,062. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

