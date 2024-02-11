Greenleaf Trust Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 64,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 291,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 39,351 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.0% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 55,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 853,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

