Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases 1,227 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 2.3% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in American Express were worth $28,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $397,678,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,540,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,785,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,088. The stock has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $214.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

