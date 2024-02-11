Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 8,198 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 1.9% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $24,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,786,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,189. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.86. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $190.83 and a one year high of $285.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

