SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.9-146.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.35 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.110-3.130 EPS.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC stock traded up $27.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.99. 674,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,033. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.58. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $137.52 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total value of $534,240.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,224.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $2,315,644.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,401.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total value of $534,240.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,224.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,055 shares of company stock worth $11,568,095 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 39.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

