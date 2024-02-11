Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Decreases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.46. 4,533,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,752,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $86.14. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $7,635,941 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

