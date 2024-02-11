The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Hershey by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE HSY opened at $195.45 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.33.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.