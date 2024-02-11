Wealth Alliance Cuts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Equinix were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Equinix by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 207,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Equinix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Equinix by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Equinix by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 99,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,562,000 after buying an additional 20,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total transaction of $505,227.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,581.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total transaction of $505,227.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,707 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC started coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $839.67.

View Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $855.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $812.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $778.07. The firm has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.66 and a 1 year high of $859.72.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.