Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.590-9.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.4 billion-$11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.6 billion. Hershey also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.00.

NYSE:HSY opened at $195.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.33. Hershey has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Hershey by 130.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

