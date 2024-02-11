Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,103 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Exact Sciences makes up approximately 1.4% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,797,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $638,328,000 after buying an additional 173,174 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after buying an additional 418,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,753,000 after purchasing an additional 104,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,666,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 133,945 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.64. 1,772,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,280. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.43 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,879 shares of company stock worth $351,607. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.