Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,103 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Exact Sciences makes up approximately 1.4% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,797,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $638,328,000 after buying an additional 173,174 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after buying an additional 418,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,753,000 after purchasing an additional 104,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,666,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 133,945 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.
Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %
Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.64. 1,772,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,280. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.43 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,879 shares of company stock worth $351,607. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Exact Sciences Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
Further Reading
