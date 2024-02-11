Sanders Capital LLC Grows Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,662,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498,995 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for 2.1% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,014,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.41. 3,195,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,857. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

