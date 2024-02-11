Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $759,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,385 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Adobe by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $37,238,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Up 1.8 %

ADBE stock opened at $627.21 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $603.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $567.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

