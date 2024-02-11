Investment House LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Investment House LLC lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 102,539 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 74.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $570,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.04. 2,844,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,389,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.