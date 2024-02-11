Sanders Capital LLC Has $744.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sanders Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,349,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,755 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $744,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,981,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,076. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
