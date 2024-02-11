Sanders Capital LLC Has $744.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sanders Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,349,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,755 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $744,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,981,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,076. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.