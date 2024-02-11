Hutchinson Capital Management CA Sells 766 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for 2.9% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,558. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $140.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on COF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,975 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,398 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.