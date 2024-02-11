Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Invests $241,000 in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLMI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 73.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,214. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

