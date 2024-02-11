VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA decreased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. VeriSign accounts for 3.8% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned about 0.08% of VeriSign worth $16,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $198.38. 1,484,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.44 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,202 shares of company stock valued at $9,476,462. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

