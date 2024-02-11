Hutchinson Capital Management CA Lowers Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up 3.3% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $13,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $767,346,000 after buying an additional 50,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after buying an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $267,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

OXY stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.47. 8,114,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,699,961. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Occidental Petroleum

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.