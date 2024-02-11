Hutchinson Capital Management CA Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,780. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

