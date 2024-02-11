Hutchinson Capital Management CA Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.95.

Chevron Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,194,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,703,047. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $173.51. The firm has a market cap of $285.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.