Hutchinson Capital Management CA Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 488.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DIHP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.74. 206,429 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.