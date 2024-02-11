Hutchinson Capital Management CA Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.00 on Friday, reaching $150.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,877,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,141,346. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,832,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,974 shares of company stock worth $19,427,217 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

