CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.630-1.810 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.0 million-$930.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $915.8 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.63-1.81 EPS.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -173.65 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $120.11 and a 12 month high of $281.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 513.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,773,000 after acquiring an additional 700,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $55,479,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $24,857,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $19,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

