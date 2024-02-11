CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.210-0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.0 million-$215.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.8 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.630-1.810 EPS.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $281.31 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $120.11 and a one year high of $281.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $73,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 14.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 97.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

