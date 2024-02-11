Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.18 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 3.6% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $19,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $572.21. 320,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,895. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $540.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.38. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $579.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,288 shares of company stock valued at $34,600,528. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

