Sanders Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sanders Capital LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,225,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 74,328 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 9.0% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,270,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $468.11. 18,413,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,937,472. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.84. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $485.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at $15,853,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 890,289 shares of company stock valued at $317,907,575. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

