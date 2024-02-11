Investment House LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Investment House LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,440. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.59 and its 200 day moving average is $289.39. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $346.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,725 shares of company stock worth $86,880,191. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

