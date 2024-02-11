S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.750-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.2 billion-$13.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.4 billion. S&P Global also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.75-14.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $446.25.

NYSE SPGI opened at $437.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $437.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.55. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

