Invitoken (INVI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.51 Billion

Invitoken (INVI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, Invitoken has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Invitoken has a market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $90,443.44 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00002849 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Invitoken Token Profile

Invitoken launched on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The INVI Token, an ERC20 token on Ethereum, is central to INVITREE’s ecosystem, focusing on trading luxury items. Launched in 2020, INVITREE emulates a virtual luxury shop, offering new and pre-owned high-end products like apparel, accessories, and jewellery. It employs blockchain technology for secure, counterfeit-free transactions in the luxury market, boosting transparency and security in distributing luxury goods, especially second-hand ones. The INVI Token facilitates payment, exchange, and compensation within INVITREE, with future plans for additional stable-value tokens.”

