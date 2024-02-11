Moonriver (MOVR) Price Tops $23.01 on Major Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Moonriver token can now be bought for approximately $23.01 or 0.00047798 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $201.30 million and $14.73 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonriver has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,170,295 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,749,974 tokens. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

