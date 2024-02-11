eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. eCash has a market capitalization of $653.40 million and approximately $22.59 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eCash has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,143.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.46 or 0.00570236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.52 or 0.00165224 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00018044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,632,067,173,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,632,123,423,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

