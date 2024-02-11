THORChain (RUNE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.02 Billion

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $170.80 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.18 or 0.00010760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 482,412,626 coins and its circulating supply is 197,351,536 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

