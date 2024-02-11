Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,348 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $193.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $616.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.