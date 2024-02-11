Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. cut its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 653.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000.

FLTR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.34. 433,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,016. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

