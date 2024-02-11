Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Has $514,000 Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. decreased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5,750.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

MLPX remained flat at $43.39 during trading on Friday. 72,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $45.58.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.