Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Lowers Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,370,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,017,000 after acquiring an additional 336,482 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,103,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after buying an additional 621,160 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after buying an additional 244,935 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.30. 425,984 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

