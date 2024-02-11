Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Has $572,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT remained flat at $263.45 on Friday. 113,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,161. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $264.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.52.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

