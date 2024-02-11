Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Bought by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,043 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,650. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

