Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Sold by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lessened its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2,280.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 509,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after buying an additional 55,709 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 58.3% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 111,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares during the period.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIAL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 49,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,079. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

