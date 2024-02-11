iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after acquiring an additional 872,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $542,703,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,906,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,109,000 after buying an additional 922,975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

