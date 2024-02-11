SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Acquired by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF comprises about 1.2% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. owned about 0.28% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONEY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 871.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1,633.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ONEY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.38. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $86.09 and a 12-month high of $102.02.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

