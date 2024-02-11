Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.89. 1,387,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,821. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

