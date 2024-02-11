Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.3% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 50,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Truefg LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 1,207,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57,460 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,894. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $34.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

