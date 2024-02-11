Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2024

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFDFree Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,051,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 242,883 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,672,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,881,000 after acquiring an additional 32,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,770,000 after acquiring an additional 964,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,466,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,391,000 after acquiring an additional 79,365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,175,000 after acquiring an additional 162,233 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PFFD traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $20.04. 426,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,806. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $21.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.