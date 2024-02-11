Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,051,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 242,883 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,672,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,881,000 after acquiring an additional 32,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,770,000 after acquiring an additional 964,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,466,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,391,000 after acquiring an additional 79,365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,175,000 after acquiring an additional 162,233 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PFFD traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $20.04. 426,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,806. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $21.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

